Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver storms into social media

(@FahadShabbir)

A man in the video clip shared by the actress is seen saving an injured monkey.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2021) Popular Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is a true lover as she has shown her reaction to a video showing a man saving an injured monkey.

Taking to Instagram story on, the PK star shared a short video. She also dropped crying emotions along with the video and made it viral on the social media.

Ted The Stoner had shared the clip first, showing the man providing emergency CPR to the unconscious little fellow. The man made several attempts of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation before he was finally able to revive the monkey.

The man is also seen rocking the monkey like a baby.

However, this is not for the first time that Anushka Sharma shared such video on the social media as earlier this year in August, she uploaded a video clip of a Mexican man feeding stray dogs.

“Faith in humanity,” she had captioned.