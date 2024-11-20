Open Menu

A.R. Rahman Expresses His Feelings After Wife’s Divorce Announcement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:39 AM

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

Internationally acclaimed singer shares heart-broken message after break up of 29 years long marriage with Saira Banu

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) Renowned Indian musician A.R. Rahman expressed his feelings after his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation following 29 years of marriage.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Rahman wrote, “We hoped to celebrate 30 years together, but everything in life has an unseen end. Even the weight of broken hearts can shake the throne of God,".

Acknowledging the emotional turmoil, the composer added, “We are trying to navigate through this difficult phase, but shattered pieces cannot be mended. We thank our friends and well-wishers for their support, prayers, and for respecting our privacy.

Earlier, Saira Banu revealed her decision to separate from Rahman, with Indian media reporting a statement from her lawyer, Vandana Shah. The statement explained that Saira chose to part ways due to complications in their relationship.

The statement further noted, “Despite their profound love for each other, the couple recognized that the challenges and bitterness between them created a gap they could not bridge.”

Saira also requested privacy and understanding during this difficult time.

Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot on March 12, 1995, in an arranged marriage orchestrated by Rahman’s mother. The couple has three children.

Related Topics

India Twitter Marriage Wife March God Media From Weight Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

12 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

12 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

12 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

12 hours ago
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

12 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

12 hours ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against N ..

Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup

12 hours ago
 Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cu ..

Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis

12 hours ago
 Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chao ..

Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip

12 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz