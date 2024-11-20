A.R. Rahman Expresses His Feelings After Wife’s Divorce Announcement
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:39 AM
Internationally acclaimed singer shares heart-broken message after break up of 29 years long marriage with Saira Banu
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) Renowned Indian musician A.R. Rahman expressed his feelings after his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation following 29 years of marriage.
Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Rahman wrote, “We hoped to celebrate 30 years together, but everything in life has an unseen end. Even the weight of broken hearts can shake the throne of God,".
Acknowledging the emotional turmoil, the composer added, “We are trying to navigate through this difficult phase, but shattered pieces cannot be mended. We thank our friends and well-wishers for their support, prayers, and for respecting our privacy.
”
Earlier, Saira Banu revealed her decision to separate from Rahman, with Indian media reporting a statement from her lawyer, Vandana Shah. The statement explained that Saira chose to part ways due to complications in their relationship.
The statement further noted, “Despite their profound love for each other, the couple recognized that the challenges and bitterness between them created a gap they could not bridge.”
Saira also requested privacy and understanding during this difficult time.
Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot on March 12, 1995, in an arranged marriage orchestrated by Rahman’s mother. The couple has three children.
