AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors

Guitarist says she does not want to waste her energy on rumors and asks media to respect her privacy

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) Indian Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman's guitarist Mohini Daye has expressed her anger over rumors regarding her relationship with AR Rahman.

In her initial statement, Mohini Daye had posted on her Instagram Story, saying, "I’ve been receiving a lot of requests for interviews, and I know what they’re about, so I am declining all of them because I have no interest in fueling baseless rumors."

She said, “I don’t want to waste my energy on rumors, please respect my privacy.”.

Recently, news of AR Rahman’s divorce from his wife spread like wildfire, and just hours later, Mohini Daye, a guitarist in Rahman’s group, also announced her separation from her husband. Following this, social media users began speculating that the two divorces were somehow connected.

The Indian media reported that Mohini Daye has now issued a statement in which she said, "I have many people in my life who are like father figures to me, role models who have played an important part in raising me.

I feel truly fortunate and grateful that they have contributed to my growth, and AR Rahman is one of them, whom I respect deeply."

The guitarist went on to say, "AR Rahman is like a father to me; in fact, he is just a little younger than my own father. His daughter is my age. We have mutual love and respect for each other in our hearts."

Mohini Daye further stated, "I worked with his band for almost 8 years. I moved to the US five years ago and have been working here. Please respect my privacy. This is a personal matter, so please do not interfere."

She also added, "This is an extremely painful phase. Please have some compassion for others."

Mohini Daye expressed her disbelief over the viral rumors on social media, saying, “It is unbelievable to see the false information and baseless assumptions being spread about me and AR Rahman,”.

She said, “The media connected the events of my divorce and AR Rahman’s divorce, and made me the culprit. I worked with AR Rahman for 8 years; I am like family to his children,”.