Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

The man who is resident of Saudi Arabia has proposed the actor, saying that he is better than that old man (Johnny Depp).

LOS ANGELES: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) Days after losing the blockbuster defamation case to ex-husband Johnny Depp, Hollywood actor Amber Heard has received a marriage proposal from an Arab man.

A man from Saudi Arabia sent a proposal to the actor through her Instagram account.

The Arab man sent her a voice note which is now viral on the social media, proposing her for marriage.

He said, "Amber… since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you,” said the voice note. “I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you,”.

“May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man,” he added.

Over a million people responded to the viral proposal within hours.

Earlier this week, the US jury ruled the defamation battle in favor of Depp. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the panel announced $2 million for Heard in damages.

Depp, the 58-year-old ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, had sued Amber Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ in a newspaper opinion piece. Amber Heard, 36, had countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a ‘hoax’.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 while filming ‘The Rum Diary’ and wed in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.