Are Ranbir, Alia Bhatt getting married this year in December ?

The Indian media have reported that both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt who have been waiting for a couple of years now will tie knot at the end of this year

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2021) Bollywood renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would get married at the end of this year, the Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The reports said that the couple would tie the knot in this winter season.

Ranbir and Alia have been waiting for a couple of years now.

Speaking with Rajeev Masand in an earlier interview, Ranbir revealed that he will be 'ticking off' wedding from his checklist 'very soon.'

Some reports said that they were getting married in December.

"Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has to Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022.

It may be mentioned here that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma initially denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. But the fans were hoping that Ranbir and Alia would make proper announcement and would get married like a normal wedding in Indian culture.