'Argentina, 1985,' 'The Quiet Girl,' 'Close' Nominated for Oscar Best International Film

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Movies from Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and Ireland were nominated for "Best International Feature Film" at the upcoming 95th academy Awards in March, according to a live broadcast.

The list of nominees includes the German movie "All Quiet on the Western Front," Argentine historical drama film "Argentina, 1985," Belgian coming-of-age drama film "Close," Polish road movie "EO" and Ireland's "The Quiet Girl."

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12.