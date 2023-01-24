'Argentina, 1985,' 'The Quiet Girl,' 'Close' Nominated for Oscar Best International Film

UrduPoint.com

Movies from Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and Ireland were nominated for "Best International Feature Film" at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards in March, according to a live broadcast

The list of nominees includes the German movie "All Quiet on the Western Front," Argentine historical drama film "Argentina, 1985," Belgian coming-of-age drama film "Close," Polish road movie "EO" and Ireland's "The Quiet Girl."

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12.

