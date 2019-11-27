Ariana Grand shows off her hairs to fans

UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:46 PM

The fans ask the singer to come to the stage with her original hairs.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) Known international signer Ariana grand stunned her fans by showing off her natural hairs to make them impress.

International star shared her photo on Instagram and came forth to unveil her natural hair. The fans of the singers reacted to the singer’s hair and expressed their views on the social media. The singer has high ponytail which often steals during the spotlights on stage when she rocks.

In her recent photo, Ariana reveled her natural hairs which are curly. She usually keeps her hairs under her straight hair extensions.

The 26-year-old singer was seen running her fingers through her natural curly hairs and embracing it with love, the video showed.

The fans urged the singers to get over her curly hairs and took to Twitter to plead to the singer to bring her natural hairs soon.

“When we are seeing you on the stage with your curly hairs,” a fan of the singer tweeted.

Ariana usually shares her hair problems with fans openly. She once posted on Facebook and talked about her hair getting damaged when she bleached it. “My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” the Grammy-award winner shared

Ariana had shared with Boston radio station back in 2014 that, “ For a very long time, I was on a television show where I have to dye my hair every other week for the role so naturally my hair fell out. “It was all broke off so I have a lot of fake hair,” said wrote.

