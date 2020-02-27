UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ariana Grande 'not Upset' Over Pete Davidson's Candid Interview About Their Split

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

Ariana Grande 'not upset' over Pete Davidson's candid interview about their split

Ariana Grande has reacted to former fianc Pete Davidson's extremely public interview about the couple's engagement getting over, a month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away from accidental drug overdose

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Ariana Grande has reacted to former fianc Pete Davidson's extremely public interview about the couple's engagement getting over, a month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away from accidental drug overdose."Pete being honest is what Ariana really loved about him.

She knows that he has his demons, but if he is able to share his feelings it helps out immensely. They both have an understanding that what they had was amazing, but it was just not the right time to continue," a source told HollywoodLife.com.The insider added, "They really both are in different places in their life where being friends is what things need to be.

She was not upset by what he said. She actually is happy to hear that he seems to be learning from it all and maturing from it. She will always support him because she knows the real him and where he is coming from."Pete sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for a deeply personal interview and got candid about his engagement with Ariana hitting the rocks.He said, "I pretty much knew it was around over after that.

That was really horrible, and I can't imagine what that sh*t is like.

Related Topics

Ariana Grande God All From Share

Recent Stories

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed presides over Dubai ..

13 minutes ago

World Bank mission reviews rehabilitation work on ..

32 seconds ago

Khalifa Fund signs US$100 million agreement suppor ..

22 minutes ago

Android Returning in Huawei Devices?  Here is upd ..

30 minutes ago

OIC condemns violence against Muslims in India

33 seconds ago

Naval Chief Visits Coastal Areas And Units At Sea ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.