Ariana Grande has reacted to former fianc Pete Davidson's extremely public interview about the couple's engagement getting over, a month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away from accidental drug overdose

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) "Pete being honest is what Ariana really loved about him.

She knows that he has his demons, but if he is able to share his feelings it helps out immensely. They both have an understanding that what they had was amazing, but it was just not the right time to continue," a source told HollywoodLife.com.The insider added, "They really both are in different places in their life where being friends is what things need to be.

She was not upset by what he said. She actually is happy to hear that he seems to be learning from it all and maturing from it. She will always support him because she knows the real him and where he is coming from."Pete sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for a deeply personal interview and got candid about his engagement with Ariana hitting the rocks.He said, "I pretty much knew it was around over after that.

That was really horrible, and I can't imagine what that sh*t is like.