Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades blessed with a baby boy

(@Aneesah05582539)

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been blessed with a baby boy on July 18th

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been blessed with a baby boy on July 18th. The couple was snapped entering the Hinduja hospital in Khar, Mumbai, together on Wednesday (July 17), evening.

Arjun's daughters Myra Rampal and Mahikaa - who are Arjun's daughters were also in present.According to the reports by Spotboye, the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The reports further suggest that the actress underwent a c-section delivery to give birth to the baby.

As per the reports, the mother-son duo is in a good health.JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta took to her Twitter account to wish Arjun Rampal, she wrote, "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! [sic]"In April, Arjun had announced Gabriella's pregnancy to the world in the sweetest possible way.

The Rock On 2 actor shared a heartwarming picture in which he can be seen embracing his pregnant girlfriend, and captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two.

Can't wait to meet you."Later, the happy couple jetted off to the Maldives for a few days on a babymoon. Arjun also hosted a grand hosted a baby shower for Gabriella.

The white-themed party was also attended by Arjun's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, sister Komal Rampal and close friends.Arjun is said to have met the South African model-designer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters with her -Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go their separate ways.In an earlier interview, Arjun said that his daughters have accepted Gabriellaas a part of the family.

Arjun was quoted saying, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps.

And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked."On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Paltan, which proved to be a dud at the Box Office.

Apart from this, he forayed into the digital world with the series, The Final Call. The actor, who was shooting for the same in Kashmir was accompanied by Gabriella at that time.