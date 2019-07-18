UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Blessed With A Baby Boy

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 14 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades blessed with a baby boy

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been blessed with a baby boy on July 18th

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been blessed with a baby boy on July 18th. The couple was snapped entering the Hinduja hospital in Khar, Mumbai, together on Wednesday (July 17), evening.

Arjun's daughters Myra Rampal and Mahikaa - who are Arjun's daughters were also in present.According to the reports by Spotboye, the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The reports further suggest that the actress underwent a c-section delivery to give birth to the baby.

As per the reports, the mother-son duo is in a good health.JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta took to her Twitter account to wish Arjun Rampal, she wrote, "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! [sic]"In April, Arjun had announced Gabriella's pregnancy to the world in the sweetest possible way.

The Rock On 2 actor shared a heartwarming picture in which he can be seen embracing his pregnant girlfriend, and captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two.

Can't wait to meet you."Later, the happy couple jetted off to the Maldives for a few days on a babymoon. Arjun also hosted a grand hosted a baby shower for Gabriella.

The white-themed party was also attended by Arjun's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, sister Komal Rampal and close friends.Arjun is said to have met the South African model-designer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters with her -Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go their separate ways.In an earlier interview, Arjun said that his daughters have accepted Gabriellaas a part of the family.

Arjun was quoted saying, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps.

And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked."On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Paltan, which proved to be a dud at the Box Office.

Apart from this, he forayed into the digital world with the series, The Final Call. The actor, who was shooting for the same in Kashmir was accompanied by Gabriella at that time.

Related Topics

Mumbai World Twitter Indian Premier League Married Same Maldives Arjun Rampal April May July 2018 God Family All From

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

27 minutes ago

Media Unions Slam Indian Finance Ministry for Limi ..

12 seconds ago

No flour crisis in Multan

14 seconds ago

'Sanskari' Vidya Balan's 'time pass gyan'

17 seconds ago

Aditya Roy Kapur shares sneak peek from sets of 'S ..

19 seconds ago

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy Hideouts of Kurdish Mil ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.