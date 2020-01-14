UrduPoint.com
Arjun's Reaction On Ahmad Shah's 'peechay To Dekho' Meme Goes Viral

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:11 PM

Arjun's reaction on Ahmad Shah's 'peechay to dekho' meme goes viral

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) A video of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's reaction to the Pakistani Pathan kid Ahmed Shah's meme peechay to dekho' has taken the social media by storm.In a video shared on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor can be seen walking towards his car when paparazzi shouted "peeche to dekho" (look behind).

The actor turned towards the paparazzi and asked, "Aur kuch chahiye?" (Anything else you want?).This reaction caused paparazzi to burst into laughter.

