Armeena Khan asks people to quit smoking amid fears of Coronavirus

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Popular actress Armeena Khan asked people to quit smoking as it could cause coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan said that shared the warning of World Health Organization, saying that “Smoking can increase your chances of getting the #Covid19,”.

The actress asked the smokers to get benefit of this opportunity to quit smoking.

Armeena had earlier shared her dream, saying that she dreamt of washing hands now.

“I’m washing my hands in my dreams too now,” said the actress.

She penned down an appreciation note for the medical staff across the world.

“Let’s thank all the medical staff around the world who are currently on the front lines, engaged in what is nothing less than a full scale war. They are literally laying down their lives in the line of duty,” she tweeted.