Armeena Khan Exposes Fake News In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:07 PM

Armeena Khan exposes fake news in Indian Occupied Kashmir

The actress has expressed serious concerns about fake information being spread on social media, and has strongly condemned killings of innocent Kashmiries by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Popular actress Armeena Khan has exposed Indian for sharing fake information and fake hashtags regardinig brutal killings in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Armeena khan has invited her followers from around the world to see what actually is taking place.

She questioned that why Pakistan was hashtagged in real brutalities being committed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

"And Pakistan is the one spreading terrorism huh? The utter, dirty LIES these Sanghis spin. Makes me SICK. Face vomiting They’re even trending fake hashtags, scroll below for one such example," she tweeted.

In another tweeted, she exposed a man who was claiming to be resident of Kashmir but when she asked him to share his credentials he hid himself.

She wrote:" Wajahat khan” Tell me which area of Kashmir are you from? I want to know the village because I know you’re LYING through your teeth. ****To the tweeple around the world. Watch this very carefully now. My husband is from Kashmir so this will be very interesting,".

