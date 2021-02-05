UrduPoint.com
Armeena Khan Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 06:02 PM

Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people

The actress prays for Kashmir and Kashmiri people suffering from Indian armies’ atrocities and injustice in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan has expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who are suffering at the hands of unlawful and illegal occupation of Indian forces.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan has written: “Humanity is one body. If one part is in pain, the whole will suffer. We feel the pain of our Kashmiri brethren. May freedom return, may peace endure and may the suffering end. At the end of the storm, there is a golden sky. #KashmirSolidarityDay #Kashmir,”.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed on Friday to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day is being marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

One minute silence was observed at 10.00 am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. President Dr. Arif Alvi will also address the session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today.

Solidarity walks have also been arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters. Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Radio Pakistan and FM Channels are broadcasting special programme to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

