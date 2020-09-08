UrduPoint.com
Armeena Khan Is Excited About Her Upcoming Drama “Muhabbatein Chahatein”

Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Armeena Khan is excited about her upcoming drama “Muhabbatein Chahatein”

The actress has informed her fans by sharing her pictures with fellow stars about her upcoming drama Muhabbatein Chahatein.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) Popular actress Armeena Khan is very excited for her upcoming drama “Muhabbatien Chahatein” .

Taking to Twitter, the actress said: “Glimpses from an upcoming drama #MubabbateinChahatein starring Junaid Khan, Armeena Khan and Hira Mani! Coming Soon on #HUMTV,”.

In another tweet, the actress shared a message of great writer Paulo Coelho about stress and how to get rid of it.

Armeena who was living in Canada made her name in a very short span of time as she performed in number of drama series and bagged awards for excellent performances.

More Stories From Showbiz

