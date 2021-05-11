UrduPoint.com
Armeena Khan Is Heartbroken Over Killing Of Children In Gaza

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:41 PM

Armeena Khan is heartbroken over killing of children in Gaza

The actress  says Zamir Nahi kanptay, yahan zameen kamp jaati hai while reacting on Palestine –Israel situation in the middle east.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) Like many other who are concerned about Israeli barbarism on Palestinian, Lollywood Star Armeen Khan is also feeling heart-broken.

Taking to Twitter, the actress has shared picture of a child who was gradually climbing the stairs outside Al-Aqsa mosque.

She wrote: “Zamir Nahi kanptay, yahan zameen kamp jaati hai – Unknown,”.

In another tweet, the actress wrote: “You can never justify killing innocent babies and children. I don’t care who or what you’re defending! If you support murdering innocents then please check your moral compass,”.

At least 22 people died including nine children in Israeli forces attack on Gaza on Tuesday early morning.

More Stories From Showbiz

