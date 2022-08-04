UrduPoint.com

Armeena Khan Opens Up About Racism In UK

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2022 | 05:35 PM

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

The actress who often shares her insight about social and political issues seems a bit angry with the rising issue of racism.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 4th, 2022) Lollywood actress Armeena Khan who is also a British national has opened about the brown politicians.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, "All these brown politicians trying to be more fascist and racist than some far right parties.

What’s up with that? You think you’ll always be in power or that you’ll be “spared”They’ll come for you as soon as you cease to be of use to the racists. #nobraincells #RishiSunak,".

The actress often shares her insight about political system in the UK besides raising her voice for the rights of the people in the country she currently lives in and in the country she belonged to through her social media interactivity.

