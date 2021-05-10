Armeena Khan raises voice against Islamobhobia in the UK

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 10th , 2021) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan has raised voice against Islamophobia and hatred against Muslim in the United Kingdom.

The actress wrote: “Hi @TwitterSupport please review this account. This troll is engaging in targeted harassment against Muslims in the U.K. and inciting Islamophobic sentiments,”.

Islamophobia is a serious issue which certain elements are creating in the west.

A day earlier , Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to fight together against Islamophobia.