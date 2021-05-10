UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armeena Khan Raises Voice Against Islamobhobia In The UK

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

Armeena Khan raises voice against Islamobhobia in the UK

The Lollywood star has asked Twitter to take action against a Twitter account involved in spreading Islamophobia and engaged in targeted harassment against Muslims in the U.K. and inciting Islamophobic sentiments.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 10th , 2021) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan has raised voice against Islamophobia and hatred against Muslim in the United Kingdom.

The actress asked Twitter to take action against Twitter account involved in spreading Islamophobia and is engaged in targeted harassment to the Muslims in the United Kingdom.

The actress wrote: “Hi @TwitterSupport please review this account. This troll is engaging in targeted harassment against Muslims in the U.K. and inciting Islamophobic sentiments,”.

Islamophobia is a serious issue which certain elements are creating in the west.

A day earlier , Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to fight together against Islamophobia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Armeena Khan Muslim

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.