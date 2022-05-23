Armeena Khan raises voice for Indian actor Hina Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The support comes for the Indian actor after she was ignored on the eve of Cannes festival.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2022) Pakistan's renowned actress Armeena Khan has expressed solidarity with Indian actor Hina Khan who was ignored at Indian pavilion at Cannes.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan wrote "This is heartbreaking to listen to. The problem of exclusion and cliques in Bollywood is reflected also across the border in Pakistan.

You want to emulate Hollywood and yet you play favourites. How many actors have been “left” out at pavilions, award shows and events cont,".

In another tweet, Armeena said, "Just because they want to focus on their work and not bootlick, hence fall out of favour with you. You either OWN all of your stars or you will be struggling for the next 100 years to catch up. Inclusion not exclusion! #ownallofyourstars #HinaKhan,".