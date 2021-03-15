UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armeena Khan Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In England

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

Armeena Khan receives COVID-19 vaccine in England

The actress who was accompanied by her husband and who also received his jab urges people to go for it, saying that it doesn't hurt.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan has received COVID-19 vaccine in England, the latest report say.

The actress accompanied by her husband has received the vaccine.

Taking to Instagram, Armeena Khan shared her video of receiving the vaccine, with a caption: “Just got my vaccine done! I’m so relieved and grateful.

It didn’t hurt at all, it was super quick and the staff were super nice. Thank you @nhsengland,”.

The actress’ husband also received the vaccine. Armeena Khan urged people to undergo the vaccine, saying that it did not hurt and was quite important for their safety from COVID-19 that shook the entire world.

Related Topics

World Nice Armeena Khan All From Instagram

Recent Stories

IGP assures Shahzeb's father of justice dispensati ..

6 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held in kasur

6 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FG ..

6 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

6 minutes ago

Russia Is Among Top Five Countries in Terms of Com ..

6 minutes ago

Belarusian Commission Begins Its Work on Constitut ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.