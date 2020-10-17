UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armeena Khan Says She Is Going To Record “Some Incredibly Hard Scenes”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Armeena Khan says she is going to record “Some incredibly hard scenes”

The actress, however, says she is hopeful that the audience will like her work she is recording these days.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) Pakistan’s top actress Armeena Khan said she was going to record “some incredibly hard scenes”.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan said: “Going to be filming some incredibly hard scenes today,”.

The actress did not mention what kind of scene she was going record in her tweet. Armeena, however, said it was heavy on him and hoped that the audience would like it.

She wrote: “Thank you my lovely. This is very, very true. Today weighs heavily on me.

Here’s hoping the audience will like it,”.

The actress also said: “The teaser gives us a feel of a love triangle, however something else seems to be going on. But comprises of connecting stories, involving family life, relationships and struggles rife with excitement which we can't wait to set our sights on!,”.

Armeena who was living in Canada made her name in a very short span of time as she performed in number of drama series and bagged awards for excellent performances.

Related Topics

Canada Twitter Armeena Khan Family Top Love

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan calls opposition's first rally under ..

32 minutes ago

Aldar Properties signs MoU with the Frontline Hero ..

36 minutes ago

Former Cricket Captains are excited over upcoming ..

45 minutes ago

Italy's Lombardy region orders new anti-virus meas ..

11 minutes ago

Bangkok Metro System Shut Down, Opposition Calls f ..

33 minutes ago

Religious Scholar Killed in Bomb Blast in Eastern ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.