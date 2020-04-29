UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armeena Khan Shares Beautiful Message With Fans

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:04 PM

Armeena Khan shares beautiful message with fans

The actress believes that a literal pandemic is not the time to measure or test the loyalty of friends as they are doing the best what they could with what they have got.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Lollywood actress Armeena Khan shared an interesting message with her fans here on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared first message with cross over the text. She had written: “After lockdown remember who checked on you, who texted you and supported you,”.

But she asked the fans not do believe in such messages and advised them to act like normal with their friends.

In another post, she wrote: “ A literal pandemic is not the time to measure or test the loyalty of your friends. We are doing the best we can with what we have got,”.

She also said that she does not know who wrote is the author of her message on her wall but it is worth sharing. She also asked the fans to stay happy and stay safe.

Related Topics

Armeena Khan Post Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz is being politically victimized for ..

32 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish higher for third day

33 minutes ago

Locked-down Spaniards embrace home workouts

34 minutes ago

Per capital water availability falls below to 1000 ..

35 minutes ago

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Ch ..

35 minutes ago

Fans invited to make their dream cricket pairs

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.