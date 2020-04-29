Armeena Khan shares beautiful message with fans

(@fidahassanain)

The actress believes that a literal pandemic is not the time to measure or test the loyalty of friends as they are doing the best what they could with what they have got.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Lollywood actress Armeena Khan shared an interesting message with her fans here on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared first message with cross over the text. She had written: “After lockdown remember who checked on you, who texted you and supported you,”.

But she asked the fans not do believe in such messages and advised them to act like normal with their friends.

In another post, she wrote: “ A literal pandemic is not the time to measure or test the loyalty of your friends. We are doing the best we can with what we have got,”.

She also said that she does not know who wrote is the author of her message on her wall but it is worth sharing. She also asked the fans to stay happy and stay safe.