Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “Mohabbatein Chahatein”

The Lollywood Star has also shared the time for drama’s today’s episode that it will be aired right at 8:00 pm on Hum TV.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan shared promo of drama serial “Mohabbatein Chahatein” with her role in today's episode.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared the clip of her role in the drama and informed her fans and followers that it was going to be aired tonight at 8:00 pm on Hum TV.

Armeena played an interesting role in Mohabbatein Chahatein on Hum tv which is getting popularity with every episode.

The drama was directed Ali Hasan and produced by Hum Tv drama. Hira Mani and Junaid Khan are also in the main starring cast of the drama.