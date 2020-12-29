UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armeena Khan Shares Clip Of Her Role In Drama “Mohabbatein Chahatein”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:04 PM

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “Mohabbatein Chahatein”

The Lollywood Star has also shared the time for drama’s today’s episode that it will be aired right at 8:00 pm on Hum TV.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan shared promo of drama serial “Mohabbatein Chahatein” with her role in today's episode.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared the clip of her role in the drama and informed her fans and followers that it was going to be aired tonight at 8:00 pm on Hum TV.

Armeena played an interesting role in Mohabbatein Chahatein on Hum tv which is getting popularity with every episode.

The drama was directed Ali Hasan and produced by Hum Tv drama. Hira Mani and Junaid Khan are also in the main starring cast of the drama.

Related Topics

Twitter Junaid Khan Armeena Khan TV

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

6 minutes ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

19 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

50 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

51 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.