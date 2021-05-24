UrduPoint.com
Armeena Khan Shares Her Childhood Joke With Fans

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:25 PM

Armeena Khan shares her childhood joke with fans

The actress who is now a days in London says the lesson from the old famous joke is as same as it was in her childhood.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2021) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan has shared an old and famous “joke” to share her insight about peoples’ criticism.

Taking to Twitter, the actress said: “Just came across this.

I remember reading this as child and it rings true even in today’s world.”.

Last week, she received certificate from Lord Wajid Khan for serving British public during these difficult times of COVID-19.

More Stories From Showbiz

