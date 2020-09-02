UrduPoint.com
Armeena Khan Shares Her Experience About “lights”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:56 PM

Armeena Khan shares her experience about “lights”

The actress of “Muhabbat Ab ni Hugi” has shared her experience of facing lights in professional rooms.

TORONTO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Popular actress Armeena Khan shared her feelings that how she felt before lights in professional rooms.

Taking to Twitter, “Muhabbat Ab ni Hu gi” actress shared her experience of facing lights in professional rooms during the shootings.

She wrote: “I feel like a fried egg cooking in a room full of professional lights. #Sunnysideup pls. #setlife,”.

Armeena Khan who was born in Toronto to Pakistani parents made her name through remarkable performances in tv dramas as well as in international short films including British short film “Writhe”.

For her great performances, the actress receive “Lux Style Award”, Hum Award and Nigar Award.

More Stories From Showbiz

