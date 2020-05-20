Armeena Khan takes short break from social media

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she is going on break till Eid-ul-Fitr.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has taken a short break till end from the social media.

In a message on Instagram, Armeena Khan informed her fans and followers that she was going to take a little break till Eid-ul-Fitr.

She wrote: “Dear Insta fam, I’m going to take a lil break (a little one) just till Eid,”.

She also expressed love and peace to her fans as a caption to her photo she shared on the same instagram account.

“Peace. Love you all,” the actress wrote.

She is the second artists who has announced short break on social media after popular film star Mahira Khan.