Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

The actress believe in giving space to others in terms of religious belief, saying that it will be first grade hypocrisy if people do not do so in a society they live in.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Khan has spoken up about religious harmony in the society.

Taking to Twitter, She wrote, " ..Ultimately, we are ALL apostates/non-believers in someone else’s religion and eyes.

This fact alone, should be enough to leave our fellow human beings space to live. Otherwise, we are first grade hypocrites. #thoughtoftheday.,"

Armeena Khan often shares interesting things and thoughtful messages with her fans and friends and is seen taking dig on the emerging political situations as well. She is in London these days.