UrduPoint.com

Armeena Khan Talks About Religious Harmony

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

The actress believe in giving space to others in terms of religious belief, saying that it will be first grade hypocrisy if people do not do so in a society they live in.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Khan has spoken up about religious harmony in the society.

Taking to Twitter, She wrote, " ..Ultimately, we are ALL apostates/non-believers in someone else’s religion and eyes.

This fact alone, should be enough to leave our fellow human beings space to live. Otherwise, we are first grade hypocrites. #thoughtoftheday.,"

Armeena Khan often shares interesting things and thoughtful messages with her fans and friends and is seen taking dig on the emerging political situations as well. She is in London these days.

Related Topics

Twitter London Armeena Khan All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

27 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

35 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

1 hour ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.