Armeena Khan turns 34, celebrates birthday in isolation

The actress who was born in Toronto and was raised in Manchester made her name in Pakistan’s film and Television industry.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Renowned actress Armeena Khan celebrated her birthday in self-quarantine here on Tuesday.

Armeena Khan who turned 34 on March 30 shared her photo of cutting cake on her Instagram account. The actress wrote: “ Birthday in self-isolation.

Thanks mom, dad, Aunty for making it special for me. So grateful for everything.

