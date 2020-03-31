UrduPoint.com
Armeena Khan Turns 34, Celebrates Birthday In Isolation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Armeena Khan turns 34, celebrates birthday in isolation

The actress who was born in Toronto and was raised in Manchester made her name in Pakistan’s film and Television industry.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Renowned actress Armeena Khan celebrated her birthday in self-quarantine here on Tuesday.

Armeena Khan who turned 34 on March 30 shared her photo of cutting cake on her Instagram account. The actress wrote: “ Birthday in self-isolation.

Thanks mom, dad, Aunty for making it special for me. So grateful for everything.

Armeena Khan was born in Toronto was raised in Manchester and was graduate of Manchester University who later joined the showbiz industry and is one of the best actresses and models in the country.

