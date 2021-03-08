UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armeena Khan Wishes Intl’ Women’s Day To Incredible Women

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:08 PM

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incredible women

The actress has shared her picture with a message that the woman with incredible role have right to be happy and to be fortunate.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan has shared a special message for the incredible women on International Women’s Day.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan shared her picture and used the hashtag of “Tum Mazboot Ho to give special message to the women.

She wrote: “ Happy Women’s Day to all the incredible women! May you all get all the happiness and fortune you deserve. Stay strong and independent. #TumMazbootHo,”.

The rights activists and women are holding rallies and gatherings today to mark International Women’s Day in different cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad and many others.

On other hand, the religious groups and clerics are also marking the same day with slogan: “Haya Day”.

Showbiz

