Artists, artisans observed Kashmir solidarity hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Artists and artisans along with staffers of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa on Friday observed Kashmir solidarity hour with black arm-bands recording their protest against human rights violations being carried out in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Five-minute silence was also observed sharp at 3pm to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The participants said the dream for peace in the region would remain elusive until resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris.

"Let it be known to India that all of Pakistan is with Kashmiris!", one of the artisan from Sindh expressed.