UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Conducts Music Workshop With Renowned Singer Jawad Ahmed.

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts music workshop with renowned singer Jawad Ahmed.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts a workshop with the popular singer Jawwad Ahmed for the students of Arts Council's music academy in the Auditorium II

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts a workshop with the popular singer Jawwad Ahmed for the students of Arts Council's music academy in the Auditorium II.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmed shared the ups and downs of his artistic journey in the world of music and various experiences with the audience and also shared various tips on how to achieve success in this field.
Talking to the students of the Arts council music academy, Jawad Ahmed said, "Use music for human freedom, for beauty, for romance, and for emotional relationships. Art should always be evolutionary." It's been 20 years since I've been performing solo. I was in university when I started singing, and some people even threatened to kill me.

Talking about his political journey, Jawad Ahmed said that the purpose of forming the Barabri Party Pakistan was to improve the lifestyle of the poor people by making them aware of their rights. He further said that President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah has made Arts Council a great institution where young people interested in fine arts can fulfill their passion, by learning from here young people can do a lot in their life.
On this occasion, the students of the Arts Council Music Academy performed a song. Later, Jawad Ahmed along with the Director of Special Programs Ahsan Bari and students of Music Academy performed his famous songs and made the audience sway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Music Poor Threatened Fine Young Bari From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 minutes ago
 Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels ..

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels Even in Long-Term - Rosneft CE ..

28 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankar ..

Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankara's Military Modernization Nee ..

28 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel b ..

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

34 minutes ago
 FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

34 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.