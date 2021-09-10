Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is the only institution in the country, promoting and developing art:Folk singer of Azad Kashmir, Bano Rehmat

UrduPoint.com

Folk singer of Azad Kashmir, Bano Rehmat said that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is the only institution in the country, promoting and developing art, and President Ahmad Shah is working for the betterment of the artist community

Karachi: Folk singer of Azad Kashmir, Bano Rehmat said that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is the only institution in the country, promoting and developing art, and President Ahmad Shah is working for the betterment of the artist community. I am very impressed with the work being done in Karachi and especially in Arts Council Karachi for the development of art and the welfare of the artists. If the same thing started happening in other provinces including Azad Kashmir, our culture will develop very soon.

Banu Rehmat is a well-known singer of Jammu and Kashmir, she came to Karachi from Muzaffarabad at the invitation of the Sindh Culture Department to perform in various programs on the occasion of 6th September. She also recorded Kashmiri language folk songs in the Arts Council studio during her visit.

Further speaking she said, the people of Karachi are very unique.

Karachi is not what I heard about it in the past. The love and affection we get here are amazing.

I have never seen a person like Ahmad Shah who is sincere in his work, the secret of the glorious development of the Karachi Arts Council is quite understood now.

"I chose to sing in different languages and dialects, and I always try to highlight the culture of Kashmir through the art, also I try to make the world aware of the Indian atrocities in Kashmir through music. Unfortunately, there is no tendency to promote artists in Azad Kashmir, although this art can be utilized to motivate our youth" said Bano Rehmat

She said I hope the PTI government will play its role in the movement of Kashmir and will encourage the artists also to participate more through their art. Bano also demanded financial support for the artist community from the Kashmir government.

