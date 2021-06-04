UrduPoint.com
Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Music Production Releases Sufi Rock Song "Lahooti"

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:05 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Music Production releases Sufi rock song

The song "Lahooti" is the first original song of Arts Council Music Academy's "The ACMA Band".

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th April, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has always strived for the promotion of arts and crafts. In this regard, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Music Production has allowed singers to showcase the essence of their talent.

“Arts Council Music Academy The ACMA Band Releases First Original Song "Lahooti".

The song "Lahooti", based on a great combination of Sufism and rock music. The song has become popular among music lovers since its release.

Song has been sung by singer Arman Rahim and composed by renowned guitarist Adnan Afaq. Lahooti was written by Zaheer Zarf. Other members of ACMA The Band include Mustafa Baloch, Shahid Rehman, Shamsul Arifeen, Muzammil Abdul Samad, and Zeeshan Pervez are included.

It should be noted that Lahooti song is the first original song of Arts Council Music Academy's The ACMA Band album "Lahooti".

