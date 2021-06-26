Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembered renowned singer Sunny Benjamin popularly known as S.B John

“I first saw S.B June Sahib on Radio Pakistan and at that time his song “Tu jo nahi hai to kch Bhi Nahi hai” has gained massive popularity

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) “I first saw S.B June Sahib on Radio Pakistan and at that time his song “Tu jo nahi hai to kch Bhi Nahi hai” has gained massive popularity. He was one of those people with whom I felt close. His sincerity will always be remembered” said Sultan Arshad

Joint Secretary of the Arts Council Asjad Bukhari in his speech said that people loved him as they loved his songs. I pray for his departed soul.

Praising the Arts Council Karachi Mehboob Ashraf said that the Arts council’s act of organizing condolence reference of artists is appreciating. “He was the only artist who treated me like his son. He was as great an artist as he was a great human being” said Mehboob.

Addressing the event PTV Producer Amjad Hussain Shah said “I am grateful to the Arts Council and Ahmed Shah for organizing the event on this platform. S.B John was a legendary artist who gained international fame”. “Mother of Indian Film Director Mahesh Butt used to listen to the popular song of John “Tu jo nahi” like a prayer.

Z.H Faheem said “S.B had a global reputation that will last forever. He and his songs will always be remembered”

“S.B was not less than an asset for our music industry. His songs gained eternal status” said Faisal Lateef

Recalling the memories of S.B John Ustad Nafees Khan said “The pain of John’s death is still alive. He was at the higher rank of fame”

“John has been with me since 50’s we mutually worked in hundreds of programs,” said Feroz Akhter.

Speaking on the occasion John’s son Glenn John said that “I am proud to call myself his son he was not just my father but also was my teacher and a great friend. He worked in PTV and Radio Pakistan for a really long time I can feel my father’s soul and voice there”

“Work is still going well in the new times but the work that used to be done previously remembered for long,” said Zaheer Khan.

Concluding the ceremony priest Sunil Patras prayed for the eternal peace of S.B John.