Aryan Khan sobs as he meets his father in NCB custody

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) Aryan Khan lost control over himself and burst into tear as he met his father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in the custody of the Narcotics Control board.

According to the Indian media reports, the Bollywood king sought NCB’s permission to meet his son. The reports said that Aryan sobbed as he met his father.

The 23-year-old along with many others was arrested after the official found drugs from their custody.

Aryan was on physical remand in custody with the NCB officials till October 7 (today).

The reports said that Aryan was involved in drugs and was regular consumer of the same for last four years.

Bureau official had disclosed earlier that incriminating material was recovered on Aryan’s phone.

Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are the other prominent accused in the case. The Bollywood celebrities have extended their support to the Raees actor after his son's arrest.