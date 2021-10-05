UrduPoint.com

Aryan Khan, Son Of Shah Rukh Khan, Gets Common Man Treatment In NCB Custody

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:31 PM

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man treatment in NCB custody

The reports say that the youngster was seen eating food with multiple others from the mess as special home cooked food requires court permission.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2021) Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan has gotten treatment of a commoner after he was remanded into custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The 23-year old was arrested with multiple others for allegedly possessing drugs. However, he did not receive any privileges since his arrest. He is in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with many others till Oct 7.

According to the Indian media reports, Aryan Khan was seen eating food from the mess as a home cooked meal requires special permission from the court. The youngsters was seen changing in and out of multiple different outfits but now was away from his favorite food.

According to the reports, Aryan Khan was involved in the drugs for last four years and was a regular consumer. During the NCB's interrogation, he was seen crying inconsolably. On other hand, the bureau officials revealed that "shocking, incriminating material" was found on Aryan’s phone. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are the other accused.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood celebrities extended support to Shah Rukh Khan after his son was arrested from a jet from where the drugs were found. Salman Khan, among many others, visited Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening to extend him support at this difficult time.

Related Topics

India Bollywood Salman Khan Drugs Shah Rukh Khan Sunday Media From Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teac ..

Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teachers

3 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche fina ..

Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates

3 minutes ago
 Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health ..

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains a ..

26 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as ..

National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as the game shifts to Lahore

27 minutes ago
 Highway Patrol reunite 18 wandering/missing childr ..

Highway Patrol reunite 18 wandering/missing children with families

2 minutes ago
 UK fails to fill scheme for EU lorry drivers to ea ..

UK fails to fill scheme for EU lorry drivers to ease fuel crisis

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.