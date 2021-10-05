Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man treatment in NCB custody

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that the youngster was seen eating food with multiple others from the mess as special home cooked food requires court permission.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2021) Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan has gotten treatment of a commoner after he was remanded into custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The 23-year old was arrested with multiple others for allegedly possessing drugs. However, he did not receive any privileges since his arrest. He is in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with many others till Oct 7.

According to the Indian media reports, Aryan Khan was seen eating food from the mess as a home cooked meal requires special permission from the court. The youngsters was seen changing in and out of multiple different outfits but now was away from his favorite food.

According to the reports, Aryan Khan was involved in the drugs for last four years and was a regular consumer. During the NCB's interrogation, he was seen crying inconsolably. On other hand, the bureau officials revealed that "shocking, incriminating material" was found on Aryan’s phone. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are the other accused.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood celebrities extended support to Shah Rukh Khan after his son was arrested from a jet from where the drugs were found. Salman Khan, among many others, visited Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening to extend him support at this difficult time.