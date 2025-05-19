- Home
Asif Raza Mir Opens Up About Professional Relations With His Former Daughter-in-law Sajal Aly
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:44 PM
Actor says he and Sajal Aly will soon be seen together in the drama "Main Manto Nahin Hoon" in which he plays the role of Sajal’s father
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) Renowned senior Pakistani actor Asif Raza Mir has commented on working with his former daughter-in-law, Sajal Aly, and on social media trends—remarks that are currently circulating online.
For the first time, Asif Raza Mir spoke openly about his professional relationship with former daughter-in-law Sajal Aly and the evolving trends on social media. In a tv interview, he revealed that he and Sajal Aly will soon be seen together in the drama "Main Manto Nahin Hoon" in which he plays the role of Sajal’s father.
He stated that when the casting for the project was finalized, questions were raised, but he accepted the role with a professional spirit as a senior actor, believing that moving forward in life is important.
He added that it is an opportunity for growth for both him and Sajal, and she also demonstrated courage and professionalism during the work.
Asif Raza Mir also commented on recent viral videos from an event where Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly were seen together. He said that his family is not affected by such things, as they understand that past relationships are often discussed.
He further stated that relationships change with time, and it is wiser to move forward rather than reopen old wounds.
It may be mentioned here that Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir parted ways in 2022, though neither of them officially announced their separation.
