Asim Abbasi lauds Khushhal Khan for his exceptional work

(@Aneesah05582539)

Asim Abbasi, a widely praised director of blockbuster projects like Cake and Churails, praised Khushhal Khan for his exceptional work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Asim Abbasi, a widely praised director of blockbuster projects like Cake and Churails, praised Khushhal Khan for his exceptional work.

Pakistan's proud filmmaker Asim Abbasi has proven himself with his body of work that clearly speaks for his principles. His projects are generally loved for strong story-lines and well-crafted characters.

Asim's film Cake and his recent web series titled Churails have portrayed women in strong roles. His projects challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that vanquish women and their rights.

Asim Abbasi praised Khushhal Khan, a model turned actor, who has been the talk of the town in recent times with his eye-catching ad campaigns for various brands. Khushhal first came under the spotlight during a clothing campaign, which made him a 'national crush'. He has also done drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka and Bebasi, as well as tele-film Aik Hai Nigar.

Recently, Asim Abbasi took to Instagram and wrote with a picture of Khushhal, "Perhaps the single biggest joy in what I do is getting to work with an eclectic mix of vulnerable, perceptive and ultimately incredible human beings we call 'actors'.

Real people who embody the souls of fictional characters and in the process render themselves emotionally bare in front of strangers".

"No words of mine will ever do justice to their talent or their hard work, but this is just my way of saying thank you to all those who are a part of our new series for Zindagi and Zee5. I am honoured that he said yes to me," he added.

Asim went on to praise Khushhal for his eagerness to learn.

"And I am honoured that he came to set, every day, eager to learn, and to outdo himself. This kind of hunger is not learned, nor is it something one puts on for show. It is an innate, instinctual ability that comes naturally to the very best amongst us. And it always came naturally to Khushhal. love you, K. May you always be a chameleon. And may you always stay you," he ended the note with a wish.

Both Asim and Khushhal used hashtags #LimboLand and #BeyondTheMountains in their posts which might be a hint about their next project.