Asim Azhar Happy As Imran Khan Shares His Song To Show Support For Female Leaders

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PTI Chairman Imran Khan shares a video on Twitter that featured an edited version of Asim Azhar's song, which is the original soundtrack (OST) of the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan (Women of Steel).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) Pakistani singer Asim Azhar expressed his pleasure after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) utilized one of his songs in a video to demonstrate support for the female leaders and activists of the Imran Khan-led party.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan shared a video on Twitter that featured an edited version of Asim Azhar's song, which is the original soundtrack (OST) of the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan (Women of Steel). The video showcased clips of women participating in the May 9 protests against the arrest of their leader.

“The way Pakistani women stood up for Haqeeqi Azadi, they will be remembered and become part of our democratic history. Also, what will never be forgotten is the brutality of our security forces and the shameless way they went out of their way to abuse, hurt, and humiliate our women. Hundreds are languishing in jail in terrible conditions. This too won't be forgotten,” tweeted Imran Khan.

Asim Azhar acknowledged the recognition from Imran Khan, expressing his honor to have his song shared by the esteemed leader. He mentioned that he had written and sung the song "with all my heart."

"What an honor for me to have this song that I wrote and sang to be shared by the one and only Kaptaan @ImranKhanPTI, who dedicates this to all the women who are standing up for Pakistan," said Asim Azhar, who also starred in the drama alongside Sajal Aly.

It may be mentioned here the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan was produced by the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in collaboration with private production companies. The drama revolved around the inspiring stories of seven young women whose unwavering determination and passion to serve the country led them to join the Pakistan Army.

