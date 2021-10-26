UrduPoint.com

Asim Azhar Sings A Song Over Pakistan's Victory Against India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:55 PM

Asim Azhar sings a song over Pakistan's victory against India

The singer says he is releasing this song "There I said it. It’s a promise"  due to the happiness of Pakistan victory against India.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) Singer Asim Azhar has launched a celebratory song over Pakistan's victory against India in the October 24th T20 World Cup match with a special announcement.

Taking to Twitter, the Teriyaan singer made this announcement for the fans.

He wrote, "Kal raat ki khushi mein...new single releasing after world cup first song of the album,".

He also took to Instagram Stories later to make the same announcement. He promised fans that his new single is coming sooner than they think.

" There. i said it. its a promise," Asim added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India T20 World Twitter Same Cuban Peso October Instagram

Recent Stories

European stocks rise at open after US records

European stocks rise at open after US records

18 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to mark Oct 27 as 'Black Da ..

Arrangements finalized to mark Oct 27 as 'Black Day'

19 minutes ago
 World War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills 2 ..

World War II Bomb Blast on Solomon Islands Kills 2 - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Trade Between Russian Capital, US Nearly Doubles i ..

Trade Between Russian Capital, US Nearly Doubles in 2021 - Moscow Deputy Mayor

19 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 74900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 74900 cusecs water

19 minutes ago
 Citizens demand facilities, restoration of stop fo ..

Citizens demand facilities, restoration of stop for Chiltan Express, Railways St ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.