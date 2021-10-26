(@FahadShabbir)

The singer says he is releasing this song "There I said it. It’s a promise" due to the happiness of Pakistan victory against India.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) Singer Asim Azhar has launched a celebratory song over Pakistan's victory against India in the October 24th T20 World Cup match with a special announcement.

Taking to Twitter, the Teriyaan singer made this announcement for the fans.

He wrote, "Kal raat ki khushi mein...new single releasing after world cup first song of the album,".

He also took to Instagram Stories later to make the same announcement. He promised fans that his new single is coming sooner than they think.

" There. i said it. its a promise," Asim added.