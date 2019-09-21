(@Aneesah05582539)

Hate and negativity towards celebrities have increased. They get bashed for anything they do whether positive or negative.Pakistani celebrities are also the target of hatred

They get hate sometimes for no absolute reasons. Well, nobody can stop these judgemental people no matter how much you suffer from their abuse.

Asim Azhar is one of those celebrities who gets criticized for his work.

He is often called as Parchi for his work in Coke Studio.Recently Asim Azhar took to Twitter to share a piece of advice for everyone.Asim tweeted:"Yo it's 2019. Let's please chill with the negativity & hatred.

I don't get how one can sleep at peace, knowing their remarks could hurt a human or possibly more."He also wished that people learn to ignore things which will make this world a better place to love.