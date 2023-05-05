Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) Asim Azhar collaborated with Norwegian singer Astrid S for his new song titled "Darkest Hour", which has been released on the internet.

This is the first international collaboration for the popular young singer Asim Azhar. He shared the images of him and Astrid S on his social media account. The collaboration has also been promoted by Astrid S to her followers.

The song features English lyrics sung by Astrid S, while Asim Azhar has sung the urdu lyrics of "Darkest Hour". The music video for the song has also been released on the internet, and the response from fans has been positive.

Asim Azhar has become one of the most popular young singers in Pakistan, and his collaborations with other artists have been highly anticipated by his fans.

This international collaboration with Astrid S has been a significant achievement for the young artist, and it is hoped that it will lead to further collaborations with international artists in the future.

The release of "Darkest Hour” has been widely covered by the Pakistani media, and the song has been praised for its fusion of Eastern and Western music styles. The collaboration between Asim Azhar and Astrid S is expected to further enhance the growing trend of international collaborations between Pakistani and foreign artists.