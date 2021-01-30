UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslihan Hatun Shares Special Messages For Pakistani Fans

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:19 PM

Aslihan Hatun shares special messages for Pakistani fans

Gulsim Ali, the actress who played an interesting role as Aslihan Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul says she will share exciting news for her Pakistani fans and friends.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) Gulsim Ali who is best known for her role as Aslihan Hatun in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has shared a special message for her Pakistani fans.

The actress uploaded her video message on Instagram account.

“My friends and fans in Pakistan, I have some exciting news just for you very soon inshaAllah. Lots of love from Turkey,” said the actress.

Gulsim, 27, who was born to Turkish parents in Bulgaria and was fluent in Bulgarian, English and Japanese.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Bulgaria From Best Instagram Love

Recent Stories

PDM is using all cards through the best possible w ..

29 minutes ago

75,000 Afghan refugee families impacted by COVID-1 ..

26 minutes ago

Use of technology crucial to ensure quality educat ..

26 minutes ago

34 growers select for subsidized laser levelers in ..

26 minutes ago

Seven outlaws held; arms, drugs recovered in pesha ..

30 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.