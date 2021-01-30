Aslihan Hatun shares special messages for Pakistani fans

(@fidahassanain)

Gulsim Ali, the actress who played an interesting role as Aslihan Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul says she will share exciting news for her Pakistani fans and friends.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) Gulsim Ali who is best known for her role as Aslihan Hatun in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has shared a special message for her Pakistani fans.

The actress uploaded her video message on Instagram account.

“My friends and fans in Pakistan, I have some exciting news just for you very soon inshaAllah. Lots of love from Turkey,” said the actress.

Gulsim, 27, who was born to Turkish parents in Bulgaria and was fluent in Bulgarian, English and Japanese.