'Asterix' co-creator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Albert Uderzo, who drew the "Asterix and Obelix" comics that delighted legions of children and adults over the past six decades, has died aged 92, his family said Tuesday.

"Albert Uderzo died in his sleep at his home in Neuilly, after a heart attack that was not linked to the coronavirus. He had been extremely tired for the past several weeks," his son-in-law Bernard de Choisy told AFP.