Atif Aslam Becomes Top Trend On Twitter After His Song For PM Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:23 PM

Atif Aslam becomes top trend on Twitter after his song for PM Khan

The singer sang the song for Prime Minister Imran Khan for making efforts against novel Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) Popular singer Atif Aslam became top trend on Twitter after he sang a song for Prime Minister Imran Khan for making efforts to fight against Coronavirus here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Atif Aslam sang the song and tagged PM Imran Khan and others on his account.

The fans and friends shared the pictures of and videos of the singer on Twitter, appreciating and admiring his song for ongoing efforts against novel Coronavirus.

A fan wrote: “ Atif Aslam has his own range and no one can compete him,”.

Another his fan namely Anne quoted the statement of the singer on her account and shared his song.

Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Atif Aslam Top Coronavirus

