Atif Aslam Blessed With Another Child Asks Fans For “MashaAllah”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:44 PM

Atif Aslam blessed with another child asks fans for “MashaAllah”

The musician shared picture of his son on his Instagram account but did not mention gender and name of the newly born child.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) Known singer Atif Aslam has asked his fans and friends to say “mashAllah” after he and his wife Sara Bharwana became parents for the second time.

The singer who is favorite of millions of people due to his remarkable service to the music industry broke the news about his new child.

Taking to his Instagram account, Atif Aslam shared the picture of the newly born child and thanked God for blessing him with another child. He said Alhamdulillah child and mother both were fine.

He asked his followers on Instagram to say ‘MashaAllah’ as he shared picture of his son. However, the singer did not mention the gender or name of the newly born child.

