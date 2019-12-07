UrduPoint.com
Atif Aslam Is Likely To Sing Title Song For PSL 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:13 PM

Atif Aslam is likely to sing title song for PSL 2020

Western singers will also  take part in the opening ceremony and will sing the songs for PSL-2020

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) Known singer Atif Aslam is likely to sing the title song for upcoming 5th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL)-2020, the reports said here on Saturday.

According to E-Trend website, Atif Aslam is likely to sing title song for PSL -2020 while many international singes from the west would also perform for the fifth edition of PSL. Alan Walker and Sabrina Carpenter are the prominent singers who are likely to take part in the performance scheduled for Pakistan Super League.

The fans like every years had desperately been waiting for the singer who would sing the title song for PSL and finally their wait came to an end as the rumors spread about Atif Aslam for this time.

Previously, Ali Zafar and Fawad Khan sang the title songs for PSL in all editions. “Ab Khail kay Dekha,” (How dare you play) was sung by Ali Zafar for the first edition and “Ab Khail Jamay aga” (There will pace for the game now) was sung by the same singer for second edition of the PSL , third edition song was “Dil se Jan Laga de” (fight with your heart) and for the fourth edition, the song was “Khail Dewanu ka” (the fame for crazy people) was sung by Fawad Khan but now the title song is likely to be sung by by Atif Aslam.

