Atif Aslam Leaves Concert Over Harassment With Female Attendee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:32 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2021) Renowned singer Atif Aslam left a concert midway after an incident of misbehavior with a female attendee.

The singer who suddenly called the girl on stage, consoled the her and then left the venue to protest over harassment with her.

The boycott took place after Atif Aslam noticed a few men harassing a female attendee during his performance.

Taking to Twitter, the attendees of the concert also reported the incident on their accounts and shared their discomfort amid the mismanagement during the concert.

He wrote, “Pathetically organized taste plus festival in Islamabad.

Advising people to not attend the rest of it because faida hi nae hai. Is no place safe anymore? Atif left midway cuz he couldn’t tolerate how the crowd was behaving,”.

Another user wrote, “Someone misbehaved with a girl from crowd and she came to Atif Aslam and he left the concert Red heart. RespectClapping hands sign

Ager itna he shoq hai mardange dekhane ka to Aapni Families ko lao or unko phir Esy tang kro Hundred points symbol percentage chas aye ge tumhain .... love you Atif bhai,”.

