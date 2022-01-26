Atif Aslam pays tribute to wife over her sense of style

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Aadat singer has shared stills from tracks Agay Dekh while crediting the people who made it possible.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) Popular singer Atif Aslam has paid tribute to his wife Sara Bharwana over her sense of style.

The singer is on the moon after his successful PSL 7 anthem.

Taking to Instagram, the Aadat singer shared stills from track Agay Dekh while crediting the people who made it possible.

Atif Aslam wrote, "Thank you so much for all the love and respect I knew my wife's sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara,".

He also wrote, "What a video - considering the short amount or time we had. Well done @zparwez The powerful sound scape @abdullah.s.siddiqui."

Atif Aslam and Aima Baig sang Agay Dekh that was composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.