UrduPoint.com

Atif Aslam Reveals He Sang Gerua For Dilwale

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:39 PM

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

The singe says he did sing that song, its on record that he recorded that song and sent it back to Shahrukh Khan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th , 2021) Atif Aslam revealed that he had almost sung Gerua for Dilwale.

The singer made this revelation during an interview with Haroon who asked Atif if he really turned down singing for Shah Rukh Khan since the Bollywood star had also confessed it.

Answering to a question that whether it was true that he didn’t sing song for Shahrukh, Atif said that, “No, nothing of that sort happened, I have had a chance to meet Shahrukh only once, he is a wonderful person, firstly, he didn’t approach me personally, secondly, it was Shahrukh’s team who approached me, I did sing that song, its on record I am telling you that I recorded that song and sent it back to his team, I think his team didn’t put us through, something happened which wasn’t conveyed to him”.

Atif then confessed that he would love to sing for the actor any day. Atif said, "I was not busy, I'd never be busy for you and I'd love to sing for you anyway,".

Related Topics

Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Atif Aslam Singer Pakistan Limited Love

Recent Stories

China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Tal ..

China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban

5 minutes ago
 Russia Extends Flight Suspension to Tanzania Until ..

Russia Extends Flight Suspension to Tanzania Until September 2

5 minutes ago
 China Delivers Long March 7 Rocket to Wenchang Cos ..

China Delivers Long March 7 Rocket to Wenchang Cosmodrome - Space Program

5 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka axes health minister over Covid misinfor ..

Sri Lanka axes health minister over Covid misinformation as outbreak grows

27 minutes ago
 No case of congo-fever infection disclosed after E ..

No case of congo-fever infection disclosed after Eid-ul-Azha in KP

27 minutes ago
 Jewellary exports witness 323.40% increase

Jewellary exports witness 323.40% increase

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.