Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Lawyers of Aun Ali Khosa confirm safely return of Bill, Bill Pakistan singer to his home during the early hours of Monday

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2024 Aun Ali Khosa, who is now known as Bill, Bill Pakistan singer, safely reached home, his lawyers confirmed on Monday.

Aun Ali Khosa was abducted from his home in the wee hours.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Khadija Siddiqi, the counsel for Aun Ali Khosa, confirmed that Aun Ali Khosa had been released and had returned home.

Mian Ali Ashfaq, another lawyer, also confirmed the news on X, saying that he had spoken extensively with Khosa.

“Alhamdulillah, he is courageous, safe, and determined,” Ashfaq said. “May Allah bless him and his family every step of the way.” He also expressed gratitude to Siddiqi for her support and advocacy.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had also expressed alarm over the reports of Khosa’s abduction, saying that the incident might be linked to his work as a satirist, and had called for his immediate release.

On August 18, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the Lahore police to ensure Khosa's recovery by August 20.

The court had passed the orders on the plea moved by Benish Iqbal, the wife of Aun Khosa, against his abduction.

She through her lawyer asked the court to order his recovery, fearing that he might a victim of enforced disappearance.

She had said that Khosa, a well-known digital content creator, writer, and comedian with a substantial following of 137,000 YouTube subscribers, was last seen when a group of masked men, accompanied by police officials, forcibly entered their apartment in the early hours of August 15.

The intruders seized Khosa’s phone, laptop, computer and digital camera.